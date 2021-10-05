Elizabeth Sheets with Cheekwood gave us a tour of the grounds and highlighted some of the features at Cheekwood Harvest, their annual festival that celebrates all things fall. Experience Cheekwood Estate and Gardens in all its autumn glory at Cheekwood Harvest, which runs until Sunday, October 31. The festival offers fall fun for all ages with life-sized pumpkin houses, scarecrows, and gardens filled with chrysanthemums. Attend activities such as the Halloween Pooch Parade and costume contest on October 23, as well as the El Día de Los Muertos celebration on October 30 and 31. Plus, you can listen to live music in the beer garden, hit up the local food trucks, participate in art and garden workshops, and enjoy the beautiful weather by signing up for an outdoor wellness class. Visit www.cheekwood.org to purchase tickets and learn more about Cheekwood Harvest.