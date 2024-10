Chef Maneet Chauhan is here to tell us about the Kohler Food and Wine Festival returning for the 23rd year from October 17th-20th.

She will be joined by Chef Jamika Pessoa, previous host of Fox New’s Good Dish. The highly anticipated event will showcase the Forbes Five-Star resort’s unparalleled offerings and spotlight some of the nation's most talented chefs, winemakers, and culinary innovators.

For more information visit destinationkohler.com