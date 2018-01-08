Chef's Market Healthy Mother Earth Protein Bowl

Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: -°
LO: 36°
HI: -°
LO: 36°
HI: -°
LO: 36°
Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details look for Chef's Market on facebook, twitter and instagram or call (615) 851-2433 or visit www.chefsmarket.com
Mother Earth Bowls:
3 cups cooked red quinoa or Tri Colored Quinoa (3/4 cup per bowl), recipe below
2 portabella mushroom caps, diced and sautéed
2 avocados peeled and sliced
1 large sweet potato, cubed and roasted with olive oil and kosher salt
4 ounces of pistachios (1 ounce per bowl)
8 tablespoons of broccoli pesto (2 Tablespoons per bowl), recipe below
· Divide the warm quinoa into 4 bowls
· At 12 o’clock place the avocados, at 3 clock place the sweet potatoes, at 6 o’clock place the broccoli pesto at 9 o’clock place the mushrooms.
· Garnish with pistachios.
Chef’s Market offers this dish topped with either grass fed beef, free range chicken, or wild caught salmon.
Ancient Grains
For the Mother Earth bowl recipe, Chef’s Market suggests red quinoa or you can substitute with your favorite grain. A mixture of red and brown rice would also be a good option.
1 cup of red quinoa
2 cups of broth (for this dish we use vegetable broth, but if you plan on adding beef, fish or chicken to the bowl, Chef’s Market suggests using the matching broth)
· To prepare the perfect quinoa, place the quinoa in strainer and rinse vigorously under cold water turning the grain with your hand. Quinoa can be bitter, and this process removes the bitterness.
· Place drained but wet quinoa in a medium sauce pan and drizzle with a teaspoon of olive oil. Cook stirring to let the water evaporate and lightly toasting the quinoa for about one minute.
· Add the broth to the quinoa and bring to a rolling boil. Lower heat, cover and cook for 15 minutes.
· Remove the pot from the heat, and let stand covered for 5 minutes before removing the lid. Remove the lid and gently fluff the quinoa with a fork.
Broccoli Pesto
1 head of broccoli, blanched, florets removed
1 cup of fresh basil
1 /2 cup of extra virgin olive oil
1/4 cup of grated Parmesan
1/4 cup of pine nuts
1 clove garlic, minced
1 teaspoon of fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon kosher salt
· In a food processor, combine broccoli, basil and oil, pulsing until blended. Add parmesan, pine nuts, lemon juice, garlic and salt; mix.
· Store for up to one week in the fridge.
Whether you feel crafty or just need some simple ideas to try on your own, check out our Arts & Crafts clips to inspire your creative…
Talk of the Town features regular segments with experts in the law, pediatrics, and animal health. We also have experts in health, fitness,…
Talk of the Town features some of the most famous and current best-selling authors right here in our studio! Plus, don't miss our regular…
Food is good for the soul, and at Talk of the Town our souls are fed well. With over 5,000 recipes and counting, we've talked some of the…
Talk of the Town is the most viewed local daily talk show in the country, and many celebrities know the power of the Nashville audience.…
We're all looking for new ideas during the holidays for decorating, cooking and fun activities. Talk of the Town has you covered. Check…
Check out all the latest home and garden tips!
Mary Hance, aka Ms. Cheap, is known throughout Middle Tennessee for helping you find some great deals, and save a buck, as well! Every…
Most Fridays, Talk of the Town features a Pet of the Week available for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association. There are always some…