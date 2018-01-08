Chef's Market Healthy Mother Earth Protein Bowl

Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details look for Chef's Market on facebook, twitter and instagram or call (615) 851-2433 or visit www.chefsmarket.com

Mother Earth Bowls:

3 cups cooked red quinoa or Tri Colored Quinoa (3/4 cup per bowl), recipe below

2 portabella mushroom caps, diced and sautéed

2 avocados peeled and sliced

1 large sweet potato, cubed and roasted with olive oil and kosher salt

4 ounces of pistachios (1 ounce per bowl)

8 tablespoons of broccoli pesto (2 Tablespoons per bowl), recipe below

· Divide the warm quinoa into 4 bowls

· At 12 o’clock place the avocados, at 3 clock place the sweet potatoes, at 6 o’clock place the broccoli pesto at 9 o’clock place the mushrooms.

· Garnish with pistachios.

Chef’s Market offers this dish topped with either grass fed beef, free range chicken, or wild caught salmon.

Ancient Grains

For the Mother Earth bowl recipe, Chef’s Market suggests red quinoa or you can substitute with your favorite grain. A mixture of red and brown rice would also be a good option.

1 cup of red quinoa

2 cups of broth (for this dish we use vegetable broth, but if you plan on adding beef, fish or chicken to the bowl, Chef’s Market suggests using the matching broth)

· To prepare the perfect quinoa, place the quinoa in strainer and rinse vigorously under cold water turning the grain with your hand. Quinoa can be bitter, and this process removes the bitterness.

· Place drained but wet quinoa in a medium sauce pan and drizzle with a teaspoon of olive oil. Cook stirring to let the water evaporate and lightly toasting the quinoa for about one minute.

· Add the broth to the quinoa and bring to a rolling boil. Lower heat, cover and cook for 15 minutes.

· Remove the pot from the heat, and let stand covered for 5 minutes before removing the lid. Remove the lid and gently fluff the quinoa with a fork.

Broccoli Pesto

1 head of broccoli, blanched, florets removed

1 cup of fresh basil

1 /2 cup of extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup of grated Parmesan

1/4 cup of pine nuts

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon of fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon kosher salt

· In a food processor, combine broccoli, basil and oil, pulsing until blended. Add parmesan, pine nuts, lemon juice, garlic and salt; mix.

· Store for up to one week in the fridge.