Chef's Market Brown Butter Apple Pie Cookie Recipe!

Chef's Market Brown Butter Apple Pie Cookies

Yield: 12 cookies

Ingredients

Cookie Dough:

· 2 sticks (1 cup) of unsalted butter, browned and cooled

· 1 tablespoon water, added after browning the butter

· 1 cup light brown sugar

· 1/3 cup granulated sugar

· 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

· 1 large egg, room temperature

· 1 large egg yolk, room temperature

· 1/2 teaspoon salt

Brown Butter Apples:

· 2 large Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and sliced

· 3 tbs of unsalted butter

· 1 tsp of cinnamon

· 1 tsp of ground ginger

· 1/4 tsp of nutmeg

· 3 tbs of light brown sugar, packed

· 1 tbs of cornstarch

· 2 tbs of water

· zest of 1 lemon

· 2 splashes of bitters

Directions

Cookie Dough:

1. In a stand mixer, beat the cooled browned butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar on medium speed for 2 minutes.

2. Add the egg and egg yolk and mix until combined.

3. Sift together the flour and salt. Slowly add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture and mix just until combined.

Brown Butter Apples:

1. Peel, core and slice the apples about 1/4-inch thick.

2. Heat a heavy-bottomed skillet over medium heat and add the butter. Stir frequently so the milk solids brown evenly without burning.

3. Once the butter is golden brown, add the sliced apples and saute for 2-3 minutes, stirring gently to avoid breaking the slices.

4. Add the cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg and stir to combine.

5. Add the brown sugar, lemon zest and bitters. Saute for 1 minute, then cover and cook for 3-5 minutes.

6. Dissolve the cornstarch in the water. Add to the apples and cook until the sauce has thickened. Remove from the heat and cool slightly.

Cookies:

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. Roll the cookie dough to about 1/8-inch thickness and cut into 3-inch rounds.

3. Arrange 3-4 apple slices on each cookie round.

4. Cut thin strips of remaining cookie dough and arrange them over the apples in a lattice pattern.

5. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the cookies are golden brown.