Chef’s Market Pumpkin Crinkle Cookie Recipe!

Chef’s Market Pumpkin Crinkle Cookies

Ingredients

• 2 ¼ cup all-purpose flour

• 1 tsp. baking powder

• ¼ tsp. baking soda

• ¾ tsp. salt

• 2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

• 1 cup light brown sugar, firmly packed

• ½ cup granulated sugar

• 3 large eggs, room temperature

• ½ cup pumpkin puree, canned

• 1 tsp. vanilla extract

• 4 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted & cooled

• For Rolling:

• ⅔ cup granulated sugar

• 1 cup powdered sugar

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.

2. Melt the butter and set aside for cooling.

3. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and pumpkin pie spice. Set aside.

4. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, ½ cup granulated sugar, eggs, pumpkin and vanilla until smooth texture. Add the butter and whisk until fully combined. Fold in the flour mixture until no dry ingredients remain. Refrigerate cookie dough for 10 minutes.

5. While the dough is resting, place the ⅔ cup granulated sugar in a shallow bowl. Place the powdered sugar in a separate shallow bowl.

6. Using a small cookie scoop, drop 1 heaping scoop (about 1 tablespoon) of cookie dough directly into the bowl with the granulated sugar. Sprinkle some additional granulated sugar over the dough and gently push it around the bowl until covered.

7. Place the sugared dough ball in the palm of your hand. Form your hand into a cup and gently roll the dough around until it forms a ball. Place the ball of cookie dough in the powdered sugar and roll to coat.