Chef's Market shares their Tango Mint Fruit Tea recipe with us!

Chef's Market Tango Mint Fruit Tea

Yield: About 1 gallon

Ingredients:

 2 quarts water

 ½ ounce fresh mint

 Cheesecloth, for tying mint

 1 cup sugar

 4 family-size decaffeinated tea bags

 1½ cups orange juice

 1 cup pineapple juice

 2 cups water

 2 cups ice

 Fresh mint and orange slices, for garnish, optional

Directions:

 Bring 2 quarts of water to a boil in a large pot. Remove from heat.

 Stir in the sugar until completely dissolved.

 Tie the fresh mint in cheesecloth and place it in the hot water. Add the tea bags.

 Cover and allow the tea and mint to steep for 1 hour.

 Remove and discard the tea bags and mint.

 Place the ice in a large pitcher or container. Pour the tea over the ice.

 Add the orange juice, pineapple juice, and remaining 2 cups of water. Stir well.

 Cover and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled.

 Serve over ice. Garnish with fresh mint and orange slices, if desired

