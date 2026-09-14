Chef's Market Tango Mint Fruit Tea
Yield: About 1 gallon
Ingredients:
2 quarts water
½ ounce fresh mint
Cheesecloth, for tying mint
1 cup sugar
4 family-size decaffeinated tea bags
1½ cups orange juice
1 cup pineapple juice
2 cups water
2 cups ice
Fresh mint and orange slices, for garnish, optional
Directions:
Bring 2 quarts of water to a boil in a large pot. Remove from heat.
Stir in the sugar until completely dissolved.
Tie the fresh mint in cheesecloth and place it in the hot water. Add the tea bags.
Cover and allow the tea and mint to steep for 1 hour.
Remove and discard the tea bags and mint.
Place the ice in a large pitcher or container. Pour the tea over the ice.
Add the orange juice, pineapple juice, and remaining 2 cups of water. Stir well.
Cover and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled.
Serve over ice. Garnish with fresh mint and orange slices, if desired
Chef's Market shares their Tango Mint Fruit Tea recipe with us!
Chef's Market Tango Mint Fruit Tea