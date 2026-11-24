Chef’s Market Maple & Stone-Ground Mustard Glazed Ham

Servings: 14–18

Ingredients

Ham:

· 1 fully cooked, bone-in spiral-sliced ham (8–10 pounds)

· ½–1 cup apple juice or water

Maple-Mustard Glaze:

· ½ cup pure maple syrup

· ¼ cup stone-ground mustard

· 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

· ¼ cup packed dark brown sugar

· 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

· 2 tablespoons fresh orange juice

· 1 teaspoon fresh orange zest

· 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

· ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

· ⅛ teaspoon ground cloves

Instructions

1. Prepare the Ham: Preheat oven to 325°F. Remove the ham from its packaging and discard the included glaze packet.

2. Place the ham cut side down in a roasting pan. Pour apple juice or water into the bottom of the pan and cover tightly with aluminum foil.

3. Make the Maple-Mustard Glaze: In a small saucepan, combine maple syrup, stone-ground mustard, Dijon mustard, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, orange juice, orange zest, Worcestershire sauce, black pepper and cloves.

4. Bring to a gentle simmer over medium-low heat. Cook for 8–12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sugar dissolves and the glaze thickens slightly. Remove from heat.

5. Warm the Ham: Place the covered ham in the preheated oven. Allow approximately 10–18 minutes per pound, depending on the ham and manufacturer’s heating instructions. Begin checking internal temperature before the estimated finishing time.

6. Apply the Glaze: When the ham reaches approximately 125–130°F, remove the foil and generously brush with the warm maple-mustard glaze. Gently separate a few spiral-cut slices and brush a little glaze between them.

7. Caramelize the Glaze: Increase oven temperature to 400°F. Return the ham to the oven uncovered for approximately 10–20 minutes, brushing with additional glaze every 5–7 minutes. Watch carefully to prevent burning. The exterior should become glossy, golden brown and lightly caramelized. For a fully cooked ham packaged at a USDA-inspected facility, reheat to an internal temperature of 140°F; follow the package instructions for other ham types.

8. Rest and Serve: Remove the ham from the oven and allow it to rest for 10–15 minutes before serving. Serve with any remaining glaze that has been reserved separately and kept free of contact with the ham during preparation.

Chef’s Tips

· Pure maple syrup. Dark, robust-taste maple syrup adds depth.

· Stone-ground mustard. Its coarse texture gives a distinctive appearance and delicious tang.

· Keep the ham moist. Cover during most of the warming process so the slices do not dry out.

· Build layers of glaze. Several thin coats produce a beautiful, caramelized finish.

· Make ahead. Prepare the glaze up to three days in advance and refrigerate in an airtight container. Warm gently before using.