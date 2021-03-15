Menu

Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Chef's Market's Asparagus Spring Vegetable Tart

items.[0].videoTitle
Jim Hagy shows us how to make this delicious and colorful tart
Posted at 11:58 AM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 12:58:55-04

Jim Hagy from Chef's Market made an Asparagus Spring Vegetable Tart. (see recipe below) Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Asparagus Spring Vegetable Tart

Ingredients:

1 pound asparagus, trimmed

1/2 cup of spring peas

5 broccoli florets

4 Brussels sprouts, cut in half

1 shallot, chopped

Optional garnish: baby greens, rosemary, edible flowers

1 sheet of frozen puff pastry, thawed

3 cups of gruyere cheese, about 6 oz

1.5 Tablespoon minced shallot

3 large egg yolks

5 Tablespoons of whole milk

1/8 tsp of nutmeg

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

Red pepper slice, cut to look like a butterfly or flower

Instructions:

  • Bring 4 inches of water to a boil. Add the asparagus and cook until bright green and crisp, yet tender. Move to a bowl filled with ice water immediately. Do the same with the broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and shallot. Remove from the water and dry. Set aside to add to the tart later.
  • Roll out the puff pastry and place on a parchment sheet. Crimp the edges. Pierce the pastry in several places with a fork. Bake for 15 minutes at 400 degrees or 350 convection.
  • While the pastry is baking, mix the gruyere, egg yolks, milk, shallot, nutmeg, and a pinch of salt and pepper.
  • Spread the egg and cheese paste over the puff pastry.
  • Arrange the asparagus across the middle, add the broccoli at the base and arrange the Brussels sprouts at the bottom.
  • Cut the shallot tops to look like blades of grass and place in the scene. Place the red pepper ‘butterfly” in the corner.
  • Bake in the oven for 15 minutes.
  • Allow the tart to cool slightly, then add warm spring peas to the bottom.
  • Garnish with fresh herbs, baby greens, and edible flowers.
  • Serve slightly warm or at room temperature.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018