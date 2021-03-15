Chef's Market's Asparagus Spring Vegetable Tart

Jim Hagy from Chef's Market made an Asparagus Spring Vegetable Tart. (see recipe below) Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.
Asparagus Spring Vegetable Tart
Ingredients:
1 pound asparagus, trimmed
1/2 cup of spring peas
5 broccoli florets
4 Brussels sprouts, cut in half
1 shallot, chopped
Optional garnish: baby greens, rosemary, edible flowers
1 sheet of frozen puff pastry, thawed
3 cups of gruyere cheese, about 6 oz
1.5 Tablespoon minced shallot
3 large egg yolks
5 Tablespoons of whole milk
1/8 tsp of nutmeg
Kosher salt and pepper to taste
Red pepper slice, cut to look like a butterfly or flower
Instructions:
- Bring 4 inches of water to a boil. Add the asparagus and cook until bright green and crisp, yet tender. Move to a bowl filled with ice water immediately. Do the same with the broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and shallot. Remove from the water and dry. Set aside to add to the tart later.
- Roll out the puff pastry and place on a parchment sheet. Crimp the edges. Pierce the pastry in several places with a fork. Bake for 15 minutes at 400 degrees or 350 convection.
- While the pastry is baking, mix the gruyere, egg yolks, milk, shallot, nutmeg, and a pinch of salt and pepper.
- Spread the egg and cheese paste over the puff pastry.
- Arrange the asparagus across the middle, add the broccoli at the base and arrange the Brussels sprouts at the bottom.
- Cut the shallot tops to look like blades of grass and place in the scene. Place the red pepper ‘butterfly” in the corner.
- Bake in the oven for 15 minutes.
- Allow the tart to cool slightly, then add warm spring peas to the bottom.
- Garnish with fresh herbs, baby greens, and edible flowers.
- Serve slightly warm or at room temperature.