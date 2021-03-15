Chef's Market's Asparagus Spring Vegetable Tart

Jim Hagy from Chef's Market made an Asparagus Spring Vegetable Tart. (see recipe below) Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Asparagus Spring Vegetable Tart

Ingredients:

1 pound asparagus, trimmed

1/2 cup of spring peas

5 broccoli florets

4 Brussels sprouts, cut in half

1 shallot, chopped

Optional garnish: baby greens, rosemary, edible flowers

1 sheet of frozen puff pastry, thawed

3 cups of gruyere cheese, about 6 oz

1.5 Tablespoon minced shallot

3 large egg yolks

5 Tablespoons of whole milk

1/8 tsp of nutmeg

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

Red pepper slice, cut to look like a butterfly or flower

Instructions:

Bring 4 inches of water to a boil. Add the asparagus and cook until bright green and crisp, yet tender. Move to a bowl filled with ice water immediately. Do the same with the broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and shallot. Remove from the water and dry. Set aside to add to the tart later.

Roll out the puff pastry and place on a parchment sheet. Crimp the edges. Pierce the pastry in several places with a fork. Bake for 15 minutes at 400 degrees or 350 convection.

While the pastry is baking, mix the gruyere, egg yolks, milk, shallot, nutmeg, and a pinch of salt and pepper.

Spread the egg and cheese paste over the puff pastry.

Arrange the asparagus across the middle, add the broccoli at the base and arrange the Brussels sprouts at the bottom.

Cut the shallot tops to look like blades of grass and place in the scene. Place the red pepper ‘butterfly” in the corner.