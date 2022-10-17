Chef's Market's Balsamic Fig Chicken Marsala

Jim Hagy from Chef’s Market shared a recipe for Balsamic Fig Chicken Marsala. Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details,visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Chef's Market Balsamic Fig Chicken Marsala

Ingredients

4 slices thick-cut bacon, diced

6 bone-in chicken thighs with skin on

3/4 c. all-purpose flour

Salt and pepper

4 c. quartered cremini mushrooms

3 garlic cloves, minced

4 fresh figs, quartered

4 Tbsp. fig jam

1 c. Marsala wine

2 Tbsp. reduced balsamic vinegar

1.5 c. chicken broth

6 Tbsp. cold salted butter, cut into small pieces

Four sprigs of thyme

Fresh cracked pepper, fresh figs and parsley to garnish

Instructions:

1. Prepare the chicken thighs by cutting excess skin off. Add flour to a shallow bowl and season with a good amount of salt and freshly ground pepper. Mix with a fork. Dredge the chicken in the seasoned flour until well coated.

2 In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium-high heat until crispy. Remove bacon and add chicken thighs, skin down, to pan. Cook 10 minutes or until browned. Place the chicken in the oven at 350 for 25 minutes or until thermometer reaches 165 -185 degrees. Remove chicken to a plate and cover.

3. Cook the mushrooms in the same skillet until they are softened. Add the diced figs, fig jam, reduced balsamic vinegar and thyme in the center of the mushrooms and cook one minute. Add the Marsala to deglaze and simmer to thicken. Add 3 cloves of minced garlic to the center of the pan and cook until fragrant. Add chicken broth, bacon, salt and pepper to taste.

4. Slowly whisk in cold butter cut into small pieces, add slowly, one tablespoon at a time. Let simmer over medium heat for 5 minutes. When thickened, place the chicken thighs back in the pan and coat with sauce. Garnish with fresh ground pepper, halved figs and parsley.