Chef's Market's Ukrainian Chicken Kyiv

Jim Hagy from Chef's Market shares a traditional Ukranian recipe for Chicken Kyiv and details about a benefit event to help refugees in Ukraine. (see recipe below) On Tuesday March 22, if you order the Chicken Kyiv entree at Chef's Market, 100% of the proceeds will go to World Central Kitchen to help feed Ukranian refugees. If you can't go, but you'd like to donate to World Central Kitchen, visit https://wck.org Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details, visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433.

Chicken Kyiv

Yield: Six Servings

For the Chicken Kyiv:

6 large boneless chicken breasts (6-7 oz per breast)

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup flour

2 cups Panko Bread Crumbs

Salt and Pepper to taste

Extra light olive oil or Canola oil to sauté

For the Lemon-Herb Garlic Butter:

8 Tbsp unsalted butter, room temperature

1 large garlic clove, minced

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 Tbsp dried parsley

1 Tbsp dried tarragon

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

Instructions