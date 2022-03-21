Watch
Chef's Market's Ukrainian Chicken Kyiv

Jim Hagy shares the recipe for Ukrainian Chicken Kyiv
Posted at 11:52 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 12:52:50-04

Jim Hagy from Chef's Market shares a traditional Ukranian recipe for Chicken Kyiv and details about a benefit event to help refugees in Ukraine. (see recipe below) On Tuesday March 22, if you order the Chicken Kyiv entree at Chef's Market, 100% of the proceeds will go to World Central Kitchen to help feed Ukranian refugees. If you can't go, but you'd like to donate to World Central Kitchen, visit https://wck.org Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details, visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433.

Chicken Kyiv

Yield: Six Servings

For the Chicken Kyiv:

6 large boneless chicken breasts (6-7 oz per breast)

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup flour

2 cups Panko Bread Crumbs

Salt and Pepper to taste

Extra light olive oil or Canola oil to sauté

For the Lemon-Herb Garlic Butter:

8 Tbsp unsalted butter, room temperature

1 large garlic clove, minced

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 Tbsp dried parsley

1 Tbsp dried tarragon

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

Instructions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together all butter ingredients with a fork, just until lemon juice is incorporated into the butter. Roll the butter into a log shape and place in the freezer.
  • Using a sharp slim knife, carefully cut a pocket into the side of each chicken breast as deep and wide as you can go without cutting through the chicken breast (about a 2"x3" pocket). Stuff each chicken breast with 2 Tbsp of Kyiv butter (2 discs cut from the log), then pinch the pocket and push over the top of chicken breast to disperse butter. Dab a little butter and flour on the seam of the cut so as to “glue” shut the chicken. Season both sides of chicken breast with salt and pepper.
  • Dredge chicken in flour, dusting off excess, then dip in beaten eggs, making sure to get a good egg coating all around and letting any excess egg drip off. Finally dip into the breadcrumbs. Transfer to a platter and repeat the process with remaining chicken breasts. Keep cold while you are waiting to fry.
  • Add 1/3 inch of oil to a large deep skillet and place over medium heat. Once the oil is hot (a bread crumb should sizzle when you add it to the pan), add chicken in a single layer and fry until golden brown (4 min per side). Repeat with second batch.
  • Season hot fried chicken with a sprinkle of salt, garnish with fresh parsley, and squeeze lemon wedges over the top then serve. Garnish with a lemon slice and fresh herbs. Be careful of the first spurt of hot butter when you cut into the chicken.
