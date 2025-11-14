Chick Singer Night heads back to The Bluebird Cafe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Chick Singer Night is back at The Bluebird Cafe on November 18th! It is the country's longest-running showcase focused on lifting up women in music.

"CSN founder Lori Maier (Bio) hosted the first Chick Singer Night® in Chicago in November of 1988, and it is now stonger than ever. Since then, CSN has spread its wings across the country and is now a national monthly or quarterly event in multiple cities across the U.S. and as far away as Stockholm, Sweden," the Chick Singer Night website said.

The show's lineup for the 18th includes:



Kirstie Kraus

Butter & Grit

Jessica Rose

Mattie Taylor

The event is sold out, but there are walk-up seats available. They are first come, first serve. The doors open at 8:30p.m.

Watch the video above to hear from Butter & Grit ahead of their performance!