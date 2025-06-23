Chick Singer Night is the longest running female artist showcase!

On Sunday, June 29 at 7PM, Chick Singer Night—the country’s longest-running female artist showcase—is returning to The Mockingbird Theater at The Factory, and this time it’s more than music. The event will benefit The Gerald E. Allen Foundation for Mental Health, funding scholarships for life-changing services through The Collective.

It’s a lineup of incredible women—Jett Jenkins, Gable Burnett, Laurel Taylor, Femke, Krystal King, Lydia Wade, and Lisa Linehan—backed by the renowned CSN house band. Guests can also participate in an online auction with 100% of proceeds going to mental health support.

🎟 Tickets: https://tunehatch.com/shows/181484605 [tunehatch.com]

🛍 Auction: https://givebutter.com/c/OhVtKn [givebutter.com]