Chicken and Bubble Waffles

James Handy from Biscuit Love made Chicken and B-Waffles (Bubble Waffles). There are three Biscuit Love locations across Middle Tennessee, (The Gulch, Hillsboro Village, and now Downtown Franklin). The new Biscuit Love at Berry Farms Town Center is located at 3100 Village Plains Blvd., Franklin, TN. For more information, visit www.biscuitlove.com/.

