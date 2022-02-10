Chicken and Waffle Cones!

Former NFL player turned restaurant owner Marcus Buggs showed some of the items on the menus at his two new restaurants, Coneheads and Plane Jane. Coneheads and Plane Jane are located at 1315 Dickerson Pike in East Nashville. For more information, visit www.coneheadscw.com and www.planejane615.com. Follow @coneheadscw and @planejane615 on Instagram.
Posted at 11:42 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 12:42:21-05
