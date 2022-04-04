Children's book with Knitting Patterns

Knitting pattern designer and author Devrie Metcalf talked about how her children’s book comes to life with patterns for 3-D toys to knit. Devrie's children's book, Joanie's Magical Day at the Beach, and the companion book of knitting patterns based on the story, Knitting for Playtime: Treasures of the Ocean are both available in Devrie's Etsy Shop: www.etsy.com/shop/madebydevrie. Here's the link to the book: https://www.etsy.com/listing/1085029522/knitting-for-playtime-knitting-pattern?click_key=0d5b4471a7389f13b59e65e996b6a61904f6d6a0%3A1085029522&click_sum=13848d44&ref=shop_home_feat_2. The books are also available at Haus of Yarns, (265 White Bridge Road, Nashville, TN 37209), Sunshine Weaving and Fiber Arts (327 W. Main St. Lebanon, TN 37087) and The Joy of Knitting (595 Hillsboro Road, Ste 331 Franklin, TN 37064). For more information, go to www.Madebydevrie.com. Follow Devrie at www.instagram.com/madebydevrie on Instagram and @MadeByDevrie on YouTube.