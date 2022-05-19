Jamie Protich from The Front Porch made Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Bread Pudding. The Front Porch is located at 108 Center Ave. Dickson, TN 37055. They are open for lunch 6 days a week from 11am-2pm. For more information, visit www.thefrontporchdickson.com, call (615) 441-0006 and follow Front Porch on Facebook.

CHOCOLATE COVERED STRAWBERRY BREAD PUDDING

INGREDIENTS

8 cups cubed white bread

3 eggs beaten

2 cups frozen sweetened strawberries-thawed

2 cups whole milk

1 cup brown sugar

3 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup chocolate chips

Chocolate syrup

DIRECTIONS

Mix eggs, milk, vanilla, and brown sugar. Pour strawberries into bowl with bread cubes. Pour egg mixture over it. Mix well while breaking up some of the bread. Add chocolate chips. Pour into a greased 9x13 pan and bake in a 350-degree oven for 25 minutes. Top with chocolate sauce. Enjoy!

