Christmas in July with Ms. Cheap

We find out more about the Goodwill Christmas in July sale
Posted at 11:32 AM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 12:32:30-04

Ms. Cheap gave us a preview of Goodwill’s Christmas in July sale where you can find brand new and gently used holiday décor at bargain prices. The Christmas in July sales take place Saturday and Sunday, July 17-18, at all 29 Midstate Goodwill stores, except the two outlets. For more information, visit https://giveit2goodwill.org/goodwills-christmas-in-july-event-coming-july-17-18

