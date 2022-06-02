Amanda Frederickson from Radish Kitchen made Citrus Chicken with Orange, Cucumber and Jalapeno Salsa. Visit Radish Kitchen in Sylvan Park at 4101 Charlotte Ave. Building G #10 Nashville, TN 37209, and the new location in Franklin at 4041 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 106 in the McEwen Northside development Franklin TN 37069. Go to https://www.radishkitchen.com/ for more information.

Citrus Chicken with with an Orange, Cucumber, and Jalapeno Salsa

For the salsa

2 oranges, segmented

1 cup diced cucumber

1/2 jalapeno, seeds removed and minced

1/4 cup minced red onion

Handful of fresh cilantro

Juice of 1 lime

salt

For the chicken

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp smoked paprike

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp brown sugar

1 tsp salt

1 lb boneless skinless chicken, cut into 2” pieces

2 Tbs. neutral oil, like avocado or vegetable

Juice of 1 orange or about 3/4 cup of orange juice

Serve over quinoa with squeeze of lime juice and fresh herbs

In a large bowl make the salsa by combining the oranges, cucumber, jalapeno, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, and large pinch of salt. Mix well and set aside.

In another bowl add the onion powder, garlic powder, smoked paprika, cumin, brown sugar and salt. Add the chicken and toss well.

In a large pan, heat the oil over medium. Cook the chicken for 3 to 5 minutes turning halfway through or until chicken is cooked through. Remove the chicken. Add the orange juice and continue cooking until the orange juice is reduced by half, making sure to gently scrap off the crusty bits of fond on the bottom of thee pan.

Assemble the dish by topping a bowl of quinoa with some of the chicken, a drizzle of the orange sauce, and a large scoop of the salsa.

Serve with lime wedges and more fresh cilantro.

Makes about 4 servings.