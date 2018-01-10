City Tap House Elote` Street Corn Dip

Executive Chef Ashley Grim made Elote` Street Corn Dip from the new restaurant, City Tap House. (see recipe below) Ashley and her team offer brunch, lunch and dinner, with much more than your typical “tap house” menu items, including a focus on high quality food. City Tap House recently opened in SoBro downtown. They are located at 204 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201. For more information, visit www.nashville.citytap.com or call (615) 922-4015.

Elote “Street Corn” Dip recipe from City Tap.

Serves 8-10 people

6 fresh ears of corn

½ cup fresh jalapeno, minced

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup sour cream

2 ¼ tbsp. favorite hot sauce

¼ cup fresh lime juice

1.5 tsp sugar

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp chili powder

1.5 tsp cumin

¼ tsp chili powder

2 tbsp. crumbled cojita cheese

1 tsp chopped cilantro

Directions: