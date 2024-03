Jill Thornell is taking the Classy Cactus Farm on the road for several pop up events around the area!

On Sunday April 21, they will be at Jackalope Brewing Co. at the Ranch Taproom. The price of a ticket includes the arrangement you will make and 1 drink.

On today's show, Jill shows us the steps to make a Kokadama and how to take care of it! Learn more at https://classycactusfarm.com/

Classy Cactus Farm is located at 1527 Rutledge Way in Murfreesboro, behind the Tennessee Tool Works Building.