Cledis Burgers

Cledis is cranking out some of the best burgers in Nashville. They also have a mission to feed the city's unhoused. We speak with owner Shane Nasby about their unique take on the smash burger and their million burger mission.
For more Info: www.cledis.com
Posted at 11:50 AM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 12:50:05-04
