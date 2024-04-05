Cledis Burgers

Watch Now
Burgers with a mission. Today we are sitting down at Cledis to get one of the best smash burgers in town and learn about their mission to feed the unhoused.
Posted at 11:50 AM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 12:50:05-04

Cledis is cranking out some of the best burgers in Nashville. They also have a mission to feed the city's unhoused. We speak with owner Shane Nasby about their unique take on the smash burger and their million burger mission.
For more Info: www.cledis.com

