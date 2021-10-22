"Clyde" Needs a Home!

Kenneth Tallier from Nashville Humane Association introduced us to “Clyde”, a shelter dog in need of a loving home. If you would like to give “Clyde” or any shelter pet a loving home, visit www.nashvillehumane.org or call (615) 352-1010 to learn more. Nashville Humane Association is located at 213 Oceola Ave. in West Nashville, just off Charlotte Avenue. Friday to Sunday, October 22 to October 24, Nashville Humane Association is participating in the Mars Petcare BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ 13th Annual Adoption event. Adoptions that take place this weekend will be covered by Mars Petcare and PEDIGREE Foundation. All adopted pets will go home with food, pet supplies and other educational materials to help get them settled in their new home. For the second year, Mars Petcare is teaming up with the Tennessee Titans and expanding the annual Adoption Weekend event beyond their hometown Nashville to Greater Kansas City, MO in honor of the Tennessee Titans v. Kansas City Chiefs game. For more details or to find your new best friend, visit www.BetterCitiesForPets.com/Adoption2021.