CMT Music Awards on CBS Tonight!

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini gave a preview of the CMT Music Awards and talked about co-hosting the show for the second year in a row. Kelsea Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie will take the stage as co-hosts of the 2022 CMT Music Awards, country music’s only entirely fan-voted awards show, live on NewsChannel5 Monday, April 11 at 7pm from Nashville’s historic Municipal Auditorium, and various locations in and around Nashville. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Go to www.cbs.com to learn more.