College Football Preview 2023

NewsChannel5 sports anchor Steve Layman talked about how our College Football teams are shaping up for the upcoming season. This weekend, The University of Tennessee takes on the University of Virginia in Nashville at Nissan Stadium. MTSU travels to take on SEC powerhouse Alabama and TSU makes a historic trip to Notre Dame. For more sports news, follow Steve Layman on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SteveLayman?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eau and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SteveLaymanNC5/.

