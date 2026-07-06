Come try the Fairlane Hotel's pop-up spritz bar "Capricious" and Modern Love's added menu options

Inside of downtown Nashville's Fairlane Hotel lies Modern Love, a seasonally driven restaurant and bar inspired by the communal spirit of the classic 1970s hotel lobby. The restaurant introduced some new seasonal dishes you can go try out right now!

In addition to Modern Love's new food options, we also got a chance to check out "Capricious"! This is a pop-up Italian-Style spritz bar located on the rooftop of the Fairlane Hotel.

Hours of Operation



Brunch & Lunch: Daily, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Dinner: Daily, 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.



Happy Hour: Daily, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.



Cocktails & Bar Service: Until 11 p.m. Sunday–Thursday and midnight Friday–Saturday



For more information or reservations, visit fairlanehotel.com.

