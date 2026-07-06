Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Come try the Fairlane Hotel's pop-up spritz bar "Capricious" and Modern Love's added menu options

We made our way over to the Fairlane Hotel to check out their rooftop pop-up spritz bar "Capricious" and Modern Love's new food options!
Take a trip to the Fairlane Hotel with us to see what's new!
Let's check out the Fairlane Hotel's new menu options and pop-up spritz bar!
Posted
and last updated

Inside of downtown Nashville's Fairlane Hotel lies Modern Love, a seasonally driven restaurant and bar inspired by the communal spirit of the classic 1970s hotel lobby. The restaurant introduced some new seasonal dishes you can go try out right now!

In addition to Modern Love's new food options, we also got a chance to check out "Capricious"! This is a pop-up Italian-Style spritz bar located on the rooftop of the Fairlane Hotel.

Hours of Operation

  • Brunch & Lunch: Daily, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Dinner: Daily, 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Happy Hour: Daily, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Cocktails & Bar Service: Until 11 p.m. Sunday–Thursday and midnight Friday–Saturday

For more information or reservations, visit fairlanehotel.com.

Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes