Comedian John Crist adds second Nashville show to his John Crist Live Tour!

John Crist is coming back to his home city for two nights at the Grand Ole Opry House! He heads on tour tomorrow, and will be back for the Nashville stops January 25th and Feburary 19th!

His January 25 and February 19 Nashville shows mark his long-awaited return to Music City after selling out three back-to-back shows at the Ryman Auditorium in 2024.

Tickets are available now at johncristcomedy.com/tour [johncristcomedy.com].

For more information on John Crist, visit johncristcomedy.com [johncristcomedy.com] or follow him on Instagram [instagram.com], Facebook [facebook.com], X [x.com] and TikTok [tiktok.com].