Cooking for a Good Cause

Sinema Executive Chef Kyle Patterson made Spinach Orzotto. Sinema is located at 2600 8th Ave. So. Nashville, TN 37204 and will be one of the restaurants participating in the Generous Helpings Through the City event on Tuesday, May 11. Generous Helpings has been updated for 2021 allowing for more than 200 people to participate by creating intimate, socially distanced dinners at participating local restaurants across Nashville. Three in-person dinners are available thanks to returning Generous Helpings participants: Deb Paquette, Jaspers; Maneet Chauhan, Chaatable; and John Stephenson and Evan LoJacono at Hathorne. Sinema will offer a dinner packaged to pick-up and enjoy at home for those who do not wish to dine out. Tickets are available at https://www.secondharvestmidtn.org/events/generous-helpings-city/. Proceeds will benefit Second Harvest’s grocery rescue program, which works to reduce both hunger and food waste.

SINEMA’S SPINACH ORZOTTO

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups dry orzo

4 cups fresh spinach, stems removed & chopped2 tbs fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup olive oil

2-3 cloves garlic, chopped1 oz chopped shallots

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 cup heavy cream

300 grams (roughly 3 cups) grated parmesan cheese

1/4 lb butter, plus additional for finishing dish

Directions:

Cook orzo to al dente; drain and chill. In a hot skillet, add olive oil & spinach, cooking over medium heat until spinach is wilted. Add fresh lemon juice & salt to taste. Set aside.

In a hot pan, add butter & shallots. Cook over medium heat until shallots are translucent. Add wine and simmer until mixture is reduced by half. Stir in prepared orzo and spinach, then add cream. Let simmer until liquid begins to reduce, then slowly stir in parmesan cheese until ‘dreamy creamy. Finish with butter and salt to taste. Serve immediately.

