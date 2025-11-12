Country Singer Alyssa Flaherty takes you through stages of heartbreak in her latest EP

Country artist Alyssa Flaherty takes on heartbreak head-on in her newest EP, Heartbreak, Thank You. The project is all about growth and self-reflection.

"I think heartbreak, whether it's a friendship, a family member, a romantic relationship that's kind of hurt you and let you down, it's like it makes you so much stronger. It makes you, you know, understand people better. It helps you understand yourself better," Flaherty said.

In our extended interview, she talks about making the move to Nashville from Maryland, plus singing in a Kevin Costner movie!

