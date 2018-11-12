Craft Wars: Creating a Thanksgiving centerpiece on a budget

Looking to get creative for Thanksgiving? Talk of the Town’s Meryll Rose and Meteorologist Heather Mathis are battling it out in this year’s Craft Wars. Watch Talk of the Town on Tuesday at 11 a.m. to see the centerpieces they created, then you can vote for the one you like best!

Meryll Rose has a few tips for anyone looking to spruce up their centerpiece on a $10 budget.