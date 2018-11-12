Craft Wars: Creating a Thanksgiving centerpiece on a budget

Looking to get creative for Thanksgiving? Talk of the Town’s Meryll Rose and Meteorologist Heather Mathis are battling it out in this year’s Craft Wars. Watch Talk of the Town on Tuesday at 11 a.m. to see the centerpieces they created, then you can vote for the one you like best!

Meryll Rose has a few tips for anyone looking to spruce up their centerpiece on a $10 budget.  

  1. Think outside the box when you're shopping at the dollar store for things to use for crafting. A kid-sized hula hoop could be the base for a front door wreath; a lace place mat can be used as a stencil to decorate a plain glass vase. Look on every aisle for non-conventional materials! 
  2. You don't have to use it the way you found it! Cut apart a floral stem and place the blooms in several different places in your design, instead of using them as a clump. Use spray paint or craft paint to give plastic pumpkins or pine cones a different look. Any $1 item can be transformed! 
  3. Shop your yard for decorating materials! Branches and fall leaves can add color and texture to your design, and greenery adds a natural live element that elevates inexpensive store-bought items. 
  4. Shop your house for more decor! Incorporate a candle, vase, ribbon, kraft paper, whatever you have on hand and re-purpose it to finish your look. 

