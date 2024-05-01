Author, Stephanie May Wilson, talks about her new book & podcast

Stephanie May Wilson, host of the wildly popular Girls Night Podcast (which has 7 million downloads and counting), released her latest book, "Create a Life You Love: How to Quiet Outside Voices So You Can Finally Hear Your Own" (Zondervan, April 30, 2024), which gives women aged 25-35 permission to unapologetically want the life they want and make it happen—rather than numbly adhering to a one-size-fits-all life.

BOOK SIGNING INFORMATION:

DATE: Thursday, May 2nd at 5PM

Barnes & Noble in Brentwood

1701 Mallory Ln Ste. 500

Brentwood, TN 37027

For more information visit https://stephaniemaywilson.com/

