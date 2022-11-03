Noell Jett from @JettSet Farmhouse showed a DIY project and talked about the new book she co-authored with her husband, Daniel. The book, Create Your Dream Home on a Budget: Practical Advice, Inspiration, and Projects, will be available on Tuesday, November 8 wherever you buy books. For more information, follow @jettsetfarmhouse on social media, or visit www.jettsetfarmhouse.com.