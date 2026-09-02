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Croquet Cafe Opens in Nashville's Centennial Park!

Croquet Cafe is now welcoming guests to Centennial Park, serving fresh food and drinks while giving back to the community.
Croquet Cafe is new at Centennial Park!
New Croquet Cafe
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Croquet Cafe is now open at Centennial Park! It's located in an old croquet clubhouse, a landmark originally built in 1963. Guests can enjoy indoor and outdoor seating with a menu offering coffee, smoothies, salads, sandwiches, hot dogs, soft serve, and more. Operated in partnership with the Centennial Park Conservancy, the nonprofit cafe supports the park and its programming with every purchase.

You can find Croquet Cafe along the walking path at 31st Avenue and Park Plaza, and stop in for a refreshing bite or drink during your next visit to the park!

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