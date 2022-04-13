Cuban Pig Tacos from Velvet Taco

Kelly Wilder from Velvet Taco made a Cuban Pig Taco. (see recipe below) Visit Velvet Taco in the Assembly Food Hall at Fifth & Broadway downtown, and at 1911 Broadway in the Midtown area of Nashville. For more information, visit https://www.velvettaco.com/location/nashville-midtown/.

Cuban Pig Tacos

4 (6-inch) flour tortillas

1 cup grated Gruyere, divided

4 slices honey-roasted ham, divided

4 tablespoons whole grain mustard, divided

1/4 pound pulled pork, divided

1/2 cup diced crisp bacon, divided

12 slices dill pickle, divided

Preheat two cast iron skillets or one large griddle.Arrange one tortilla in one skillet and top with 2 tablespoons grated Gruyere. Put ham in second skillet. (If using one large griddle, heat tortilla and ham side by side.) Cook ham 30 seconds per side, then place ham on top of cheese. Remove tortilla from skillet. Spread 1 tablespoon mustard down center of tortilla. Top with 1/4 of the pulled pork and 1/4 cooked bacon. Top with 3 pickle slides. Finish by sprinkling with 2 tablespoons of Gruyere and serve immediately. Continue until all tacos are prepared. Serves: 4

Velvet Taco suggests picking up some pulled pork from your favorite barbecue place when you’re ready to make these tacos. At Velvet Taco, they use a large countertop griddle and can make many of these at once. We’ve adapted the recipe to make one at a time in a cast iron skillet. If you have enough skillets, you can make several at once.