Curry Up Now Brings Indian Street Food Flavor to Smyrna!

Smyrna’s dining scene just got a vibrant boost with the opening of Curry Up Now! Founded by Akash Kapoor and his wife, the restaurant started out of a food truck. It brings creative Indian street food flavors to the table, blending traditional favorites and California-inspired mashups.

Signature menu items include the chicken tikka masala burrito, a massive fried tandoori chicken sandwich and the exclusive “Nashville Three” platter. Guests can also enjoy craft cocktails and a wide selection of non-alcoholic beverages. For locals and visitors alike, Curry Up Now offers a lively new spot for adventurous bites and bold flavors!

Find them at 2160 Rock Springs Road, Smyrna, TN or visit curryupnow.com for more details.