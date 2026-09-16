“Daniel and The Fiery Furnace” Film Brings Ancient Story to Theaters!

Mena Massoud, star of the upcoming feature film Daniel and The Fiery Furnace, shares insight into the adaptation of Daniel’s biblical story for modern audiences. The film, set in 605 B.C., follows Daniel and his friends during their exile in Babylon as they face powerful enemies and tough choices. Massoud discusses the film’s themes of courage, faith, and perseverance, and explores why biblical storytelling continues to be relevant today. Daniel and The Fiery Furnace opens in U.S. theaters September 18.

To learn more information about the film visit unveiltv.com/pages/daniel

