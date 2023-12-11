Daytime Emmy Awards Coming to CBS

Actors Jacqueline MacInnes Wood from The Bold & the Beautiful and Jason Thompson from The Young & the Restless talked about their Daytime Emmy Award nominations and what viewers can expect to see on the show. Catch the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, December 15 at 8pm on NewsChannel5.
Posted at 12:05 PM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 13:05:00-05
