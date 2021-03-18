Mike Nawrocki gave us a preview of The Dead Sea Squirrels, a new animated kids series based on the children’s books. The Dead Sea Squirrels books are available on Amazon, and for more information on the upcoming TV series, visit www.deadseasquirrels.com.
Posted at 12:00 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 13:00:16-04
Mike Nawrocki gave us a preview of The Dead Sea Squirrels, a new animated kids series based on the children’s books. The Dead Sea Squirrels books are available on Amazon, and for more information on the upcoming TV series, visit www.deadseasquirrels.com.
