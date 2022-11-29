"Deck the Howls" at the Williamson County Animal Center

Penny Adams from the Williamson County Animal Center talked about how you can foster a shelter pet over Christmas and New Year’s Day, and she explained how their “Deck the Howls” event works. If you’re interested in fostering a shelter pet over Christmas and New Year’s Day, visit https://adoptwcac.org/ or stop by in person at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Ct, Franklin, TN 37064. Everything you need will be supplied. “Deck the Howls” is an event where children can read holiday stories to the shelter cats and dogs, drink hot cocoa, decorate cookies, create ornaments, play games, and meet Santa! It’s $25 per child. Proceeds benefit Williamson County Animal Center. Click here: http://apm.activecommunities.com/wcpr/Activity_Search/21169 to pre-register for "Deck the Howls".