Deck the "Howls" with the Williamson County Animal Center

Penny Adams from the Williamson County Animal Center introduced us to a pet in need of a loving home and talked about the annual Deck the Howls event.

Williamson County Animal Center is partnering with dozens of other pet shelters across the country to paw-ticipate in Deck the Howls, a national howliday that gives back to our furry friends!

Deck the Howls benefiting Williamson County Animal Center is Saturday, December 2 from 3pm-5:30pm.

In a partnership between the Williamson County Public Library and Williamson County Parks and Rec, children ages 4-12 will have the opportunity to read to shelter pets, decorate cookies, create an ornament, and visit with Santa. Cost is $25 per child.

To purchase tickets or for more information on Deck the Howls, visit https://www.adoptwcac.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=627&month=&year=&day=&calType=0.

If you’re interested in adopting today's pet, go to https://www.adoptwcac.org/ or call (615) 790-5590. Williamson County Animal Center is located at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court, Franklin, TN 37064.

