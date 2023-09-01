Author and podcast host Jerome Moore talked about his online interview series Deep Dish Conversations and how it led to important discussions surrounding the Nashville community, as well as a new book. In his Deep Dish Conversations series, Jerome sat down over pizza with Nashville leaders and community members to talk about the past, present, and future of the city and what it means to live here. The result is honest conversations about racism, housing, policing, poverty and more, done in a safe, brave, person-to-person environment that allows for disagreement. To listen to Deep Dish Conversations, visit, https://www.deepdishconversations.com/. Deep Dish Conversations: Voices of Social Change in Nashville by Jerome Moore is available here: https://www.vanderbiltuniversitypress.com/9780826505774/deep-dish-conversations/ and wherever you buy books.

