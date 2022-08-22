Deep Fried Goo Goo Clusters Recipe from The Nashville Fair

Scott Jones from The Nashville Fair made Deep Fried Goo Goo Clusters. (see recipe below) The Nashville Fair will be held September 9-18 at The Fairgrounds Nashville. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.nashfair.fun/. If you'd like to enter the baking competition, register online at https://www.nashfair.fun/. Online registration closes on August 26. Drop-off entries (no live floral or bakery entries), August 30 and August 31. Drop-off entries for live floral or bakery entries is September 7.

The Nashville Fair Deep-Fried Goo Goo Clusters

Ingredients

6 Goo Goo Clusters

2-3 cups vegetable oil for frying

1 cup buttermilk pancake mix

2 tablespoons sugar

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

½ cup water

Powdered sugar for garnish

1. Insert a wooden skewer into your favorite Goo Goo Cluster and refrigerate for at least one hour.

2. Whisk the dry ingredients until combined.

3. In a separate bowl, whisk together the wet ingredients, then gradually stir in the dry ingredients until the batter is smooth and no large lumps remain.

4. Heat 2-3 inches of oil over medium-low heat until it reaches 375 degrees.

5. Using the skewer, dip the Goo Goo Cluster into the batter making sure to cover the entire bar.

6. Place the Goo Goo Cluster into the hot oil slowly and turn over after about 1 minute. Remove when both sides are golden brown.

7. Dust with powdered sugar and enjoy!

