Derby Recipes

Scott Jones made a Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie and Pecan Cheese Biscuits. You can find out more at www.emeals.com.

Old Fashioned Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

1 (14.1-oz) pkg refrigerated pie crusts

2 (4-oz) bittersweet chocolate bars, chopped

¼ cup heavy cream

4 Tbsp bourbon, divided

¾ cup dark corn syrup

1 cup sugar

4 large eggs

2 Tbsp butter, melted

¼ tsp salt

2 cups chopped pecans

Whipped Cream

Preheat oven to 350°F. Unroll pie dough, placing one on top of the other. Roll together into a 15-inch circle. Press into bottom and up sides of a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate. Trim edges to within 1 inch of pie plate; turn dough under, and crimp as desired. Line pie shell with parchment paper and fill with pie weighs or dried beans. Bake 12 minutes. Remove parchment and pie weights; let cool 15 minutes. Place chocolate in a medium bowl. Heat cream in a small saucepan over medium heat until bubbles form around edges of pan. Pour hot cream over chocolate, and let stand 5 minutes. Stir until chocolate is melted and smooth; stir in 2 Tbsp bourbon. Pour into partially baked pie crust. Chill 1 hour. Whisk together corn syrup, sugar, eggs, melted butter, 2 Tbsp bourbon and salt. Stir in pecans. Pour over chilled chocolate layer in pie shell. Bake 1 hour or until center of pie is set, covering with foil halfway through baking to prevent excess browning, if necessary. Let cool completely. Cut into wedges and top with whipped cream, if desired. Note: Culinary magic happens as the pie bakes. The chocolate layer swaps places with the pecan pie layer, leaving the gooey pecan pie yumminess underneath when done.

Pecan Cheese Biscuits

3½ cups all-purpose flour

1 Tbsp sugar

1 Tbsp baking powder

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp pepper

¾ cup cold butter, cut into pieces

4 oz cream cheese, cut into pieces

1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

1 cup chopped pecans

1½ cups heavy cream, divided

2 (8-oz) pkg country ham Blackberry Mustard

Preheat oven to 450°F. Stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Cut in butter and cream cheese, using a pastry blender or two knives until mixture is crumbly. Stir in cheese and pecans. Gradually add 1¼ cups cream, stirring just until dry ingredients are moistened, adding additional ½ cup cream, if needed . Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface; knead 3 to 4 times or just until dough comes together. Roll dough to 1-inch thickness. Cut dough using a 2- inch round cutter, re-rolling scraps once. Place biscuits on a greased baking sheet. Brush tops of biscuits with additional cream, if desired. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until biscuits are golden brown. Meanwhile, heat ham according to package directions. Split biscuits, and fill with Blackberry Mustard and ham