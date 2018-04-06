Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row's Corn Cake Benedict

Josh Groff from Whiskey Row Nashville shared a recipe for Corn Cake Benedict from the restaurant's new brunch menu. (see recipe below) Newly opened Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in downtown Nashville is offering weekend brunch on the venue’s rooftop—the highest rooftop on Broadway, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Led by executive chef Josh Groff, selections range from classic breakfast favorites to Whiskey Row specialties. Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row is located at 400 Broadway. Get all the details online at www.dierkswhiskeyrow.com.
Corn Cakes
2 c dry pancake mix
¼ c chopped parsley
1.4 c chopped chives
½ T pepper
½ T salt
1 ¼ c cold water
Place all ingredients in mixing bowl and whisk until smooth.
Creole Hollandaise
1 lb melted butter
¼ c lemon juice
1 T Tabasco
¼ c hot water
2 T Cajun seasoning
3 egg yolks
½ T salt
Place yolks, lemon juice, Cajun seasoning, water, garlic and Tabasco in blender and blend till smooth.
Make sure butter is hot and slowly drizzle into blender until thick. If needed, thin to the right consistency with water.
Corn Cake Benedict
2 large eggs
1 thick slice Cajun honey ham
sauteed spinach
Begin with poaching 2 large eggs. While eggs are poaching heat skillet with a dash of oil. Pour 3 tbls of corn cake batter into skillet, flip once begins to bubble and harden around edges. Top each corn cake with a thick slice of Cajun honey ham. Top ham with sauteed spinach. Top spinach with poached egg. Finish with drizzle of hollandaise.