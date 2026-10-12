Dig Into Fun at Franklin's Newest Indoor Sandbox!

Little Diggers is bringing its signature indoor sandbox experience to Franklin, Tennessee. Get ready for 1,200 square feet of clean, soft sensory sand designed for kids ages 7 and under to dig, build, and imagine in a safe, engaging environment.
The Franklin location features hundreds of construction-themed toys, including our custom-made Sand Stacker and Tower Blocks, plus plenty of space for creative, constructive play. Parents enjoy comfortable seating, free Wi-Fi, and the opportunity to join in for all the action.
What to expect at Little Diggers Franklin:
A great option for toddlers and young children looking for indoor play dates, rainy day activities, and sensory play near Nashville, Brentwood, Spring Hill, Murfreesboro, Nolensville.
Address:
1113 Murfreesboro Road Suite 315 Franklin, TN 37064
Email:
franklin@littlediggersplayspace.com
Phone
615-979-7336
https://www.littlediggersplayspace.com/locations/franklin-tennessee