Dig Into Fun at Franklin's Newest Indoor Sandbox!

Little Diggers is bringing its signature indoor sandbox experience to Franklin, Tennessee. Get ready for 1,200 square feet of clean, soft sensory sand designed for kids ages 7 and under to dig, build, and imagine in a safe, engaging environment.

The Franklin location features hundreds of construction-themed toys, including our custom-made Sand Stacker and Tower Blocks, plus plenty of space for creative, constructive play. Parents enjoy comfortable seating, free Wi-Fi, and the opportunity to join in for all the action.

What to expect at Little Diggers Franklin:

Safe, clean, soft indoor sand that is ideal for sensory play and early childhood development

Construction and STEM-inspired toys that spark imagination and fine motor skills

Comfortable parent seating with full sightlines of the play area

Free Wi-Fi for parents to relax or work while kids play

Birthday party packages with early access booking for email subscribers

A great option for toddlers and young children looking for indoor play dates, rainy day activities, and sensory play near Nashville, Brentwood, Spring Hill, Murfreesboro, Nolensville.

Address:

1113 Murfreesboro Road Suite 315 Franklin, TN 37064

Email:

franklin@littlediggersplayspace.com

Phone

615-979-7336

https://www.littlediggersplayspace.com/locations/franklin-tennessee