Disney Legend Susan Egan set to perform in Franklin

Disney Legend Susan Egan is set to perform "Belle of Broadway" on November 14th at Studio Tenn.

"From Broadway's original Belle in Disney's Beauty and the Beast to the voice of Meg in Disney's animated Hercules, Susan Egan has spent 30 years bringing to life characters you've known since childhood. This November, the Disney Legend and Tony nominee returns to Franklin to perform the songs audiences have loved for decades," Studio Tenn's Website said.

Hear more details about the performance from Susan in the video above!

If you are interested in learning more about Susan's performance or other productions at Studio Tenn visit: https://www.studiotenn.com/