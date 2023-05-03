Watch Now
Disney's Aladdin at TPAC

We chat with two of the stars of the show
Posted at 11:36 AM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 12:36:25-04

Actors Adi Roy and Senzel Ahmady talked about performing in the hit Broadway musical Disney’s Aladdin. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of ALADDIN, a thrilling production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. Disney’s Aladdin runs now through Sunday, May 7 at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center. For tickets go to www.tpac.org. Tickets are limited.

