DIY FALL GARDEN WREATH

Lifestyle expert and author Trace Barnett showed how to make a fall wreath using natural materials from the garden. Find gardening tips, recipes and more in Trace's book "Tracing Roots: A Modern Approach to Living Off the Land", which is available wherever you buy books. Follow Trace on Facebook and Instagram @thebittersocialite.

TRACE BARNETT’S RUSTIC FALL GARDEN WREATH

Bring a bit of fall flair to your home or porch this season by utilizing dried foliage in your garden. Sunflower seed heads are ideal for a fall wreath because of their great texture and color variation. Sunflower seed heads also make great bird feeders when placed around the garden. I like to start with a grapevine wreath or any wreath form of choice. The thought process behind your wrath base of choice will depend on your own personal style and where the wreath will be displayed. For my wreath, I am combining corn tassels, dried corn stalks, dried papyrus from a potted plant, and some beauty berry. You may also want to consider hydrangeas, dried herbs like rosemary, or fall leaves. Begin your wreath by assembling all materials needed. Have scissors, floral wire, and a hot glue gun on hand to secure various elements of the wreath. There are two main ways to assemble the wreath. One is by bunching elements into your hand and wrapping with floral wire until tight and no longer loose; and then securing with additional wire or hot glue. Another great way is by simply weaving the natural elements into the wreath in any manner you see fit and then securing the foliage with hot glue or wire. Repeat the process until the wreath has reached its desired look and fullness. Optionally, a dusting of gold spray paint or a matte spray finish may be applied to reduce shedding. If using outdoors or in the garden, I suggest leaving natural so that the birds can feed from the sunflower seeds.

