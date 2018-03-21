DIY Project for a Colorful Spring Wreath

7:59 AM, Mar 21, 2018

Rachel Van Kluyve of Crate and Cottage shows how to make an unusual but colorful spring wreath

For instructions on how to make the wreath, get more design ideas or a tour of Rachel's home, visit her blog at www.crateandcottage.com.

