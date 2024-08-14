Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Do you have what it takes to be a Mermaid?

We are going on the job today with the mermaids at the Aquarium Restaurant! The Mystic Mermaids show takes place at the restaurant at select times each month. Heather gets a glimpse of what it takes to perform in the tank! To learn more about the show and apply to be a mermaid visit
https://www.aquariumrestaurants.com/aquariumNashville/mermaids.asp#mm_facts

