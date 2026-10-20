Do you want to open for Mickey Guyton? Here is your chance!

Country superstar Mickey Guyton is heading out on tour for the holiday season! Her "Mickey Guyton & Friends Holiday Tour" gets underway in November with 12 stops across the country.

She also announced she is looking for local artists to join her on stage!

"I’m giving local artists the chance to open for me at select stops on the Mickey Guyton & Friends Holiday Tour! Head to the link in my bio to submit and be considered to open the show in your city. Submissions are open now through October 23rd," the singer said on Instagram.

Interested in submitting? Visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScHOA93_nCqJn0G0P1-wrqo5GXyE9-2NslNAQHy4aA5F266PA/viewform